    Tripoli [Image 4 of 4]

    Tripoli

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2021

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    210304-N-OP825-1020 SAN DIEGO (March 4, 2021) – Aircrew Survival Equipmentman Airman Tai’chae Polydore lines up a sewing machine aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), March 4, 2021. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erica Higa/Not Released)

    This work, Tripoli [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    amphibious assault ship
    navy
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7

