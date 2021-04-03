210304-N-OP825-1014 SAN DIEGO (March 4, 2021) – Aircrew Survival Equipmentman Airman Tai’chae Polydore starts a sewing machine aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), March 4, 2021. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erica Higa/Not Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2021 17:51
|Photo ID:
|6542897
|VIRIN:
|210304-N-OP825-1014
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tripoli [Image 4 of 4]
