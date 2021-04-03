210304-N-OP825-1010 SAN DIEGO (March 4, 2021) – Fireman Apprentice Grayson Wonsettler checks repair lockers during a roving watch to ensure they are secure aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), March 4, 2021. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erica Higa/Not Released)

