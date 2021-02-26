B-52H Stratofortress bombers "Wise Guy," left, and "Ghost Rider," right, sit nose-to-nose with Tinker Air Force Base and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, in the background, Feb. 26, 2021. The aircraft belong to the 5th Bomb Wing at Minot AFB, North Dakota and are at Tinker AFB for programmed depot maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Paul Shirk)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2021 Date Posted: 03.04.2021 17:43 Photo ID: 6542851 VIRIN: 210226-F-HI919-1021 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 1.64 MB Location: TINKER AFB, OK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, "Wise Guy" and "Ghost Rider" meet at Tinker [Image 10 of 10], by Paul Shirk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.