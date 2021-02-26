B-52H Stratofortress bombers "Wise Guy," left, and "Ghost Rider," right, sit nose-to-nose with Tinker Air Force Base and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, in the background, Feb. 26, 2021. The aircraft belong to the 5th Bomb Wing at Minot AFB, North Dakota and are at Tinker AFB for programmed depot maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Paul Shirk)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2021 17:43
|Location:
|TINKER AFB, OK, US
