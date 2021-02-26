Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "Wise Guy" and "Ghost Rider" meet at Tinker [Image 9 of 10]

    &quot;Wise Guy&quot; and &quot;Ghost Rider&quot; meet at Tinker

    TINKER AFB, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Paul Shirk 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    B-52H Stratofortress bombers "Wise Guy," left, and "Ghost Rider," right, sit nose-to-nose with Tinker Air Force Base and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, in the background, Feb. 26, 2021. The aircraft belong to the 5th Bomb Wing at Minot AFB, North Dakota and are at Tinker AFB for programmed depot maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Paul Shirk)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2021
    Date Posted: 03.04.2021 17:43
    Photo ID: 6542851
    VIRIN: 210226-F-HI919-1021
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: TINKER AFB, OK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    This work, "Wise Guy" and "Ghost Rider" meet at Tinker [Image 10 of 10], by Paul Shirk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    B-52
    Bomber
    Tinker AFB
    Stratofortress
    BUFF
    OC-ALC

