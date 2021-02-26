B-52H Stratofortress bombers "Wise Guy," left, and "Ghost Rider," right, are parked nose-to-nose while undergoing programmed depot maintenance at the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex, Tinker AFB, Oklahoma, Feb. 26, 2021. The aircraft are the first B-52H aircraft to be returned to active service after being kept in storage at the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group’s National-Level Airpower Reservoir located at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona. "Wise Guy" was in storage for 10 years while "Ghost Rider" was returned to service after seven years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Paul Shirk)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2021 17:43
|Photo ID:
|6542852
|VIRIN:
|210226-F-HI919-1022
|Resolution:
|7744x3982
|Size:
|3.83 MB
|Location:
|TINKER AFB, OK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, "Wise Guy" and "Ghost Rider" meet at Tinker [Image 10 of 10], by Paul Shirk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
