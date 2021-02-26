Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "Wise Guy" and "Ghost Rider" meet at Tinker [Image 10 of 10]

    &quot;Wise Guy&quot; and &quot;Ghost Rider&quot; meet at Tinker

    TINKER AFB, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Paul Shirk 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    B-52H Stratofortress bombers "Wise Guy," left, and "Ghost Rider," right, are parked nose-to-nose while undergoing programmed depot maintenance at the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex, Tinker AFB, Oklahoma, Feb. 26, 2021. The aircraft are the first B-52H aircraft to be returned to active service after being kept in storage at the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group’s National-Level Airpower Reservoir located at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona. "Wise Guy" was in storage for 10 years while "Ghost Rider" was returned to service after seven years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Paul Shirk)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2021
    Date Posted: 03.04.2021 17:43
    Photo ID: 6542852
    VIRIN: 210226-F-HI919-1022
    Resolution: 7744x3982
    Size: 3.83 MB
    Location: TINKER AFB, OK, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "Wise Guy" and "Ghost Rider" meet at Tinker [Image 10 of 10], by Paul Shirk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    B-52
    Bomber
    Tinker AFB
    Stratofortress
    BUFF
    OC-ALC

