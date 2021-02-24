Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers Awards Coin of Excellence [Image 3 of 4]

    Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers Awards Coin of Excellence

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2021

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Pvt. Alex Goodhue, left, 1430th Engineer Company, Michigan National Guard, and Spc. Jenna Mueller, Forward Support Company, 507th Engineer Battalion, Michigan Guard, pose for a photo in the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center in Washington, D.C., Feb. 24, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)

