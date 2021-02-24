U.S. Army Spc. Jenna Mueller, Forward Support Company, 507th Engineer Battalion, Michigan National Guard holds the coin of excellence she was awarded by Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, adjutant general, Michigan National Guard, in the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center in Washington, D.C., Feb. 24, 2021, for her performance on the Capitol Response mission. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2021 Date Posted: 03.04.2021 16:20 Photo ID: 6542830 VIRIN: 210224-Z-ME297-2002 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.7 MB Location: DC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers Awards Coin of Excellence [Image 4 of 4], by 2LT Ashley Goodwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.