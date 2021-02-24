U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Fleming, left, Capt. Andrew Granger, second from left, Pvt. Alex Goodhue, center, Spc. Jenna Mueller and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Joshua Rondo, all with the Michigan National Guard, pose for a photo in the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center in Washington, D.C., Feb. 24, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2021 Date Posted: 03.04.2021 16:20 VIRIN: 210224-Z-ME297-2005 Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 This work, Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers Awards Coin of Excellence [Image 4 of 4], by 2LT Ashley Goodwin, identified by DVIDS