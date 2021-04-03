Sgt. Pedro Gonzales III (right), member of the Oklahoma Army National Guard, receives the Oklahoma Star of Valor from Maj. Gen. Michael Thompson (left), adjutant general for Oklahoma, Thursday at the Regional Training Institute in Oklahoma City for his heroic actions in saving his neighbor’s life. In September 2020, Gonzales stepped between his neighbor and a man attacking her with a knife where he received multiple stab wounds to the face and neck. The medal is Oklahoma’s second highest military award which honors Oklahoma National Guard members who carry out heroic or valorous acts, typically involving risk of life or injury in the process of protecting another in non-combat circumstances. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Sgt. Jordan Sivayavirojna)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2021 16:22
|Photo ID:
|6542806
|VIRIN:
|210303-A-UA416-329
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|3.08 MB
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Oklahoma National Guardsman receives Oklahoma Star of Valor for saving neighbor [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Jordan Sivayavirojna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Oklahoma Guardsman receives Oklahoma Star of Valor for saving neighbor
LEAVE A COMMENT