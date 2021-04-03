Oklahoma Guardsman receives Oklahoma Star of Valor for saving neighbor

Photo By Sgt. Jordan Sivayavirojna | Sgt. Pedro Gonzales, a member of the Oklahoma Army National Guard, is receiving the...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Jordan Sivayavirojna | Sgt. Pedro Gonzales, a member of the Oklahoma Army National Guard, is receiving the Oklahoma Star of Valor, on March 4, 2021, for risking his life to save the life of a neighbor who was being attacked with a knife in September 2020. Gonzales put himself between the attacker and his neighbor, allowing the neighbor to escape the attack. In doing so, Gonzales suffered serious wounds to his face and neck. see less | View Image Page

OKLAHOMA CITY – Members of the Oklahoma National Guard, family and friends gathered at the Regional Training Institute in Oklahoma City for an award ceremony held Thursday recognizing a Soldier for his heroic actions in saving his neighbor’s life.



The Oklahoma Star of Valor, the state’s second highest military award, was presented to Oklahoma Army National Guardsman, Sgt. Pedro Gonzales III, for stepping between his neighbor and a man who was attacking her with a knife in September 2020.



“To put it simply, I’m honored,” Gonzales said about receiving the award. “It definitely makes my family and I proud. In a world filled with negativity and darkness, it feels great to know I can be part of a shining light.”



Gonzales selflessly intervened during the altercation and helped his neighbor get away to safety, but the altercation resulted in him receiving multiple stab wounds to the face and neck. Gonzales has since made a full recovery, though the road to recovery was not a simple one.



“It wasn’t easy for [my friends or family], but they stood by me and lifted my spirits,” Gonzales said. “My support system really allowed me to continue my healing process and much of the credit goes to them—thank you.”



Each member of the Oklahoma National Guard is trained on various areas of combat, including one-on-one encounters. According to Gonzales, his military training helped him defend his neighbor and himself during the incident, but it was his parents who inspired his duty to act.



“Because of military training and combat medic training I was able to operate and get everyone to safety,” Gonzales said. “My duty to act came from my parents. As a child, my parents taught me to fight for what is right. They also taught me to have a strong sense of self and to not back down. My parents shaped my character as a man and the military honed my skills to operate efficiently and effectively.”



The incident itself also played a key role in Gonzales viewing things in a different light—a sentiment he shared with his neighbor who was also present during the ceremony.



“I can say for myself, it was an eye-opening experience that changed my views of life and love,” Gonzales said.



For Gonzales, the award will remain as a highlight in his military career and life, but personally accepting the act as a great one took time.



“Until recently, I was not able to accept my acts as great, but as something I would expect from my fellow man,” Gonzales said.



Gonzales also took the opportunity to re-enlist in the Oklahoma Army National Guard during the award ceremony—something he said he was inspired to do because of his leadership’s endless support over the past five months.



The Oklahoma Star of Valor honors Oklahoma National Guard members who carry out heroic or valorous acts, typically involving risk of life or injury in the process of protecting another in non-combat circumstances. The medal is Oklahoma’s second highest military award.