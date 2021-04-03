Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oklahoma National Guardsman receives Oklahoma Star of Valor for saving neighbor

    Oklahoma National Guardsman receives Oklahoma Star of Valor for saving neighbor

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jordan Sivayavirojna 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Sgt. Pedro Gonzales III, member of the Oklahoma Army National Guard, receives the Oklahoma Star of Valor on Thursday at the Regional Training Institute in Oklahoma City for his heroic actions in saving his neighbor’s life. In September 2020, Gonzales stepped between his neighbor and a man attacking her with a knife where he received multiple stab wounds to the face and neck. The medal is Oklahoma’s second highest military award which honors Oklahoma National Guard members who carry out heroic or valorous acts, typically involving risk of life or injury in the process of protecting another in non-combat circumstances. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Sgt. Jordan Sivayavirojna)

