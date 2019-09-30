Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20190930-A-IY135-0022 [Image 3 of 3]

    20190930-A-IY135-0022

    FL, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2019

    Photo by Sgt. Sean Hall 

    7th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    Soldiers of 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Group Support Battalion participate in an airborne operation on Camp Rudder, Fla., Sept. 30, 2019. The airborne operation marked the beginning of a weeklong field training exercise to maintain combat readiness among support personnel. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sean Hall)

