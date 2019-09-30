20190930-A-IY135-0019

Soldiers of 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Group Support Battalion participate in an airborne operation on Camp Rudder, Fla., Sept. 30, 2019. The airborne operation marked the beginning of a weeklong field training exercise to maintain combat readiness among support personnel. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sean Hall)

