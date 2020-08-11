20201108-A-IY135-0004

Soldiers of 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) participate in a night time raid exercise on Eglin Air Force base Fla., Nov. 8, 2020. The soldiers were taking part in the exercise to test them on their combat effectiveness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sean Hall)
