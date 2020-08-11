Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FL, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Sean Hall 

    7th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    Soldiers of 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) participate in a night time raid exercise on Eglin Air Force base Fla., Nov. 8, 2020. The soldiers were taking part in the exercise to test them on their combat effectiveness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sean Hall)

    This work, 20201108-A-IY135-0003 [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Sean Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    special forces
    7th Special Forces Group (Airborne)
    7th SFG(A)

