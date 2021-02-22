U.S. Space Force Space Delta 4 leadership and members from the 10th Space Warning Squadron team join together and visit the base's local curling club at Grafton, N.D., Feb. 22, 2021. The team was taught different curling techniques and learned the local curling club's history. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Garavito)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2021 Date Posted: 03.04.2021 13:07 Photo ID: 6542584 VIRIN: 210222-F-NC038-183 Resolution: 3200x2133 Size: 4.9 MB Location: GRAFTON, ND, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DEL 4 Leadership visits Cavalier [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.