    DEL 4 Leadership visits Cavalier [Image 4 of 4]

    DEL 4 Leadership visits Cavalier

    GRAFTON, ND, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Garavito 

    Buckley Garrison

    U.S. Space Force Space Delta 4 leadership and members from the 10th Space Warning Squadron team join together and visit the base's local curling club at Grafton, N.D., Feb. 22, 2021. The team was taught different curling techniques and learned the local curling club's history. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Garavito)

