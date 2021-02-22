DEL 4 Leadership visits Cavalier

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAVALIER AIR FORCE STATION, ND, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Garavito 

    Buckley Garrison

    The Perimeter Acquisition Radar Attack Characterization System, or PARCS, is the low earth orbit Ground Based Radar, or GBR which detects 33 percent of all objects in its area of effect at Cavalier Air Force Station, N.D., Feb. 22, 2021. The 10th Space Warning Squadron is responsible for strategic missile warning and near-earth orbit observations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Garavito)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2021
    Date Posted: 03.04.2021
    Location: CAVALIER AIR FORCE STATION, ND, US 
