DEL 4 Leadership visits Cavalier

The Perimeter Acquisition Radar Attack Characterization System, or PARCS, is the low earth orbit Ground Based Radar, or GBR which detects 33 percent of all objects in its area of effect at Cavalier Air Force Station, N.D., Feb. 22, 2021. The 10th Space Warning Squadron is responsible for strategic missile warning and near-earth orbit observations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Garavito)

