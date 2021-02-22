DEL 4 Leadership visits Cavalier

U.S. Space Force Col. Richard Bourquin, Space Delta 4 commander, signs his name on a DEL 4 emblem at Cavalier Air Force Station, N.D., Feb. 22, 2021. The 10th Space Warning Squadron has a tradition of immortalizing all the members that visit or work at the station by signing the emblem. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Garavito)

