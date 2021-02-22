U.S. Space Force Col. Richard Bourquin, Space Delta 4 commander, signs his name on a DEL 4 emblem at Cavalier Air Force Station, N.D., Feb. 22, 2021. The 10th Space Warning Squadron has a tradition of immortalizing all the members that visit or work at the station by signing the emblem. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Garavito)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2021 13:07
|Photo ID:
|6542582
|VIRIN:
|210222-F-NC038-989
|Resolution:
|3200x2132
|Size:
|5.35 MB
|Location:
|CAVALIER AIR FORCE STATION, ND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DEL 4 Leadership visits Cavalier [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT