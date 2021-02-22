Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DEL 4 Leadership visits Cavalier [Image 3 of 4]

    DEL 4 Leadership visits Cavalier

    CAVALIER AIR FORCE STATION, ND, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Garavito 

    Buckley Garrison

    U.S. Space Force Col. Richard Bourquin, Space Delta 4 commander, signs his name on a DEL 4 emblem at Cavalier Air Force Station, N.D., Feb. 22, 2021. The 10th Space Warning Squadron has a tradition of immortalizing all the members that visit or work at the station by signing the emblem. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Garavito)

    This work, DEL 4 Leadership visits Cavalier [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

