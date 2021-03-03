Mitscher Participates in Lightning Handshake 2021

210303-N-QD512-3724 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 3, 2021) The Royal Moroccan Navy Sigma-class multi-mission frigate Tarik Ben Zayid (FMMM 613), front, and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) sail in formation with the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), March 3, 2021. The IKE Carrier Strike Group is participating in Lightning Handshake, a bi-lateral maritime exercise between the U.S. and the Royal Moroccan Navy (RMN) and Royal Moroccan Air Force (RMAF). Mitscher is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb J. Sarten/Released)

