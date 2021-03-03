Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mitscher Participates in Lightning Handshake 2021 [Image 9 of 10]

    Mitscher Participates in Lightning Handshake 2021

    UNITED STATES

    03.03.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kaleb Sarten 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    210303-N-QD512-3598 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 3, 2021) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) sails alongside the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), March 3, 2021. The IKE Carrier Strike Group is participating in Lightning Handshake, a bi-lateral maritime exercise between the U.S. and the Royal Moroccan Navy (RMN) and Royal Moroccan Air Force (RMAF). Mitscher is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb J. Sarten/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2021
    Date Posted: 03.04.2021 11:44
    Photo ID: 6542398
    VIRIN: 210303-N-QD512-3598
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 674.86 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mitscher Participates in Lightning Handshake 2021 [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Kaleb Sarten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C6F
    Atlantic Ocean
    CSG-2
    "Mitscher
    DDG 57

