Mitscher Participates in Lightning Handshake 2021

210303-N-QD512-2153 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 3, 2021) A floating target is hit by rounds from a Phalanx close-in weapon system during a live-fire exercise on board the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), March 3, 2021. The IKE Carrier Strike Group is participating in Lightning Handshake, a bi-lateral maritime exercise between the U.S. and the Royal Moroccan Navy (RMN) and Royal Moroccan Air Force (RMAF). Mitscher is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb J. Sarten/Released)

