    210303-N-AW702-0002 [Image 2 of 3]

    210303-N-AW702-0002

    MAYPORT, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Sippel 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210303-N-AW702-0002
    MAYPORT, Fla. (Mar. 3, 2021) Rear Adm. Donald Gabrielson, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, welcomes Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations (CNO), for an office call during a visit to Naval Station Mayport, Mar. 3, 2021. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports USSOUTHCOM joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations in order to maintain access, enhance interoperability and build enduring partnerships that foster regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American regions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Sippel/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2021
    Date Posted: 03.04.2021 10:24
    Photo ID: 6542216
    VIRIN: 210303-N-AW702-0002
    Resolution: 4166x2777
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: MAYPORT, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210303-N-AW702-0002 [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Jacob Sippel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)

    TAGS

    Chief of Naval Operations
    CNO
    Southern Command
    U.S. 4th Fleet
    U.S. Fleet Forces

