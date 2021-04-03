210303-N-AW702-0002

MAYPORT, Fla. (Mar. 3, 2021) Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations (CNO), is greeted by Command Master Chief Ervin Byrd, of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, for an office call during a visit to Naval Station Mayport, Mar. 3, 2021. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports USSOUTHCOM joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations in order to maintain access, enhance interoperability and build enduring partnerships that foster regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American regions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Sippel/Released)

