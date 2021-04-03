210303-N-AW702-0001

MAYPORT, Fla. (Mar. 3, 2021) Rear Adm. Donald Gabrielson, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations (CNO), Rear Adm. Brad Cooper, Commander, Naval Surface Force, Atlantic, and Rear Adm. Brendan McLane, Special Assistant to Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces, pose for a photo during the CNO’s visit to Naval Station Mayport, Mar. 3, 2021. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports USSOUTHCOM joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations in order to maintain access, enhance interoperability and build enduring partnerships that foster regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American regions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Sippel/Released)

