Aviano Air Base and Rivolto Air Base leadership pose for a photo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb 24, 2021. As part of the visit, leaders from the 2nd Wing at Rivolto were shown static displays of an F-16 Fighting Falcon and an HH-60 Pave Hawk. The visit further solidified the partnership between the U.S. and Italian air forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Cusimano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2021 Date Posted: 03.04.2021 06:54 Photo ID: 6542063 VIRIN: 210224-F-JH747-1055 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 1.55 MB Location: IT Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2nd Wing Commander visits Aviano [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Tory Cusimano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.