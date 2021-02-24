Aviano Air Base and Rivolto Air Base leadership pose for a photo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb 24, 2021. As part of the visit, leaders from the 2nd Wing at Rivolto were shown static displays of an F-16 Fighting Falcon and an HH-60 Pave Hawk. The visit further solidified the partnership between the U.S. and Italian air forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Cusimano)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2021 06:54
|Photo ID:
|6542063
|VIRIN:
|210224-F-JH747-1055
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd Wing Commander visits Aviano [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Tory Cusimano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
