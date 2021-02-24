Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Wing Commander visits Aviano [Image 3 of 3]

    2nd Wing Commander visits Aviano

    ITALY

    02.24.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Cusimano 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Aviano Air Base and Rivolto Air Base leadership pose for a photo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb 24, 2021. As part of the visit, leaders from the 2nd Wing at Rivolto were shown static displays of an F-16 Fighting Falcon and an HH-60 Pave Hawk. The visit further solidified the partnership between the U.S. and Italian air forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Cusimano)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2021
    Date Posted: 03.04.2021 06:54
    Location: IT
    This work, 2nd Wing Commander visits Aviano [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Tory Cusimano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    31st Fighter Wing
    Italy
    Aviano
    Partnership
    ITAF
    Rivolto

