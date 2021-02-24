U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason Bailey, 31st Fighter Wing commander, greets Italian air force Colonel Marco Bertoli, 2nd Wing commander, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 24, 2021. Bertoli’s visit to Aviano came a few weeks after Bailey visited Rivolto Air Base, the home of the 2nd Wing. The two commanders discussed future joint training opportunities and further strengthened the partnership between the U.S. and Italian air forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Cusimano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2021 Date Posted: 03.04.2021 06:54 Photo ID: 6542061 VIRIN: 210224-F-JH747-1011 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 1.05 MB Location: IT Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2nd Wing Commander visits Aviano [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Tory Cusimano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.