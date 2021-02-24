2nd Wing Commander visits Aviano

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason Bailey, 31st Fighter Wing commander, greets Italian air force Colonel Marco Bertoli, 2nd Wing commander, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 24, 2021. Bertoli’s visit to Aviano came a few weeks after Bailey visited Rivolto Air Base, the home of the 2nd Wing. The two commanders discussed future joint training opportunities and further strengthened the partnership between the U.S. and Italian air forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Cusimano)
