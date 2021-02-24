Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Wing Commander visits Aviano

    ITALY

    02.24.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Cusimano 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason Bailey, 31st Fighter Wing commander, greets Italian air force Colonel Marco Bertoli, 2nd Wing commander, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 24, 2021. Bertoli’s visit to Aviano came a few weeks after Bailey visited Rivolto Air Base, the home of the 2nd Wing. The two commanders discussed future joint training opportunities and further strengthened the partnership between the U.S. and Italian air forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Cusimano)

    This work, 2nd Wing Commander visits Aviano [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Tory Cusimano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

