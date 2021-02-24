2nd Wing Commander visits Aviano

Leadership from the 31st Fighter Wing and the Italian 2nd Wing converse at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 24, 2021. As part of the visit, the group toured Aviano Air Base and ate lunch at the Italian dining facility. The 2nd Wing is located at Rivolto Air Base, roughly 45 minutes east of Aviano. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Cusimano)

