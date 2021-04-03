NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Postal Operations

210304-N-WN504-1037 MANAMA, Bahrain (March 4, 2021)- Logistics Specialist Seaman Carlos Gutierrez of Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain, stores a package on the shelf for customer pick up. NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter. (U.S. Navy photo by NAVSUP FLC Bahrain)

