    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Postal Operations [Image 3 of 3]

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Postal Operations

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    03.04.2021

    Photo by Kambra Blackmon 

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain

    210304-N-WN504-1037 MANAMA, Bahrain (March 4, 2021)- Logistics Specialist Seaman Carlos Gutierrez of Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain, stores a package on the shelf for customer pick up. NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter. (U.S. Navy photo by NAVSUP FLC Bahrain)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2021
    Date Posted: 03.04.2021 05:56
    Photo ID: 6542035
    VIRIN: 210304-N-WN504-1037
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Postal Operations [Image 3 of 3], by Kambra Blackmon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Mail
    Postal
    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain

