NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Postal Operations

210304-N-WN504-1041 MANAMA, Bahrain (March 4, 2021)- Postal team members of Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain scan and sort incoming mail for personnel and dependents in Bahrain. NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter. (U.S. Navy photo by NAVSUP FLC Bahrain)

