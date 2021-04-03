Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Postal Operations [Image 1 of 3]

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Postal Operations

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    03.04.2021

    Photo by Kambra Blackmon 

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain

    MANAMA, Bahrain (March 4, 2021)- Postal team members of Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain unload a delivery truck of mail for personnel and dependents in Bahrain. NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter. (US Navy photo by NAVSUP FLC Bahrain)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2021
    Date Posted: 03.04.2021 05:56
    Photo ID: 6542033
    VIRIN: 210304-N-WN504-1012
    Resolution: 5927x3957
    Size: 762.94 KB
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Postal Operations [Image 3 of 3], by Kambra Blackmon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Postal Operations
    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Postal Operations
    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Postal Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mail
    Postal
    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT