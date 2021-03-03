210303-N-WQ732-4016 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Mar. 3, 2021) –Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Jacob Oconnor, from Chicago, cleans the barrel of a Mark 38 25mm machine gun aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) Mar. 3, 2021. Monterey is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2021 Date Posted: 03.04.2021 05:24 Photo ID: 6541996 VIRIN: 210303-N-WQ732-4016 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.17 MB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Monterey Operations in the Atlantic [Image 5 of 5], by SA Chelsea Palmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.