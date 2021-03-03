Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Monterey Conducts Operations in the Atlantic

    Monterey Conducts Operations in the Atlantic

    AT SEA

    03.03.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Chelsea Palmer 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    210303-N-WQ732-3003 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Mar. 3, 2021) – Electronics Technician 1st Class Andrew Schultz, from Newport New, Virginia, adjusts a valve on a radar cooling system aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) Mar. 3, 2021. Monterey is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer/Released)

    This work, Monterey Conducts Operations in the Atlantic, by SA Chelsea Palmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fleet
    Navy
    CSG2
    USS Monterey
    Eisenhower Strike Group

