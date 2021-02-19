Monterey Conducts Operations in the Atlantic

210303-N-WQ732-4005 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Mar. 3, 2021) – Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Tyler Coggins, from Fort Pierce, Florida, cleans a Mark 38 25mm machine gun aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) Mar. 3, 2021. Monterey is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer/Released)

