Airman 1st Class Garrett Ferenz, 724th Air Mobility Squadron air transportation journeyman, marshals in a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 3, 2021. It was the first time a 724th AMS Airman marshaled an aircraft at Aviano AB while training with the 31st Maintenance Group. Trainings such as these provided Airmen from the 724th AMS an opportunity to implement the Agile Combat Employment concept. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2021 Date Posted: 03.04.2021 02:43 Photo ID: 6541889 VIRIN: 210303-F-ZX177-1079 Resolution: 6945x4630 Size: 2.24 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 724th AMS train with 31st MXG [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.