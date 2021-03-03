Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    724th AMS train with 31st MXG

    724th AMS train with 31st MXG

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    03.03.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ericka Woolever 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Garrett Ferenz, 724th Air Mobility Squadron air transportation journeyman, marshals in a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 3, 2021. It was the first time a 724th AMS Airman marshaled an aircraft at Aviano AB while training with the 31st Maintenance Group. Trainings such as these provided Airmen from the 724th AMS an opportunity to implement the Agile Combat Employment concept. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2021
    This work, 724th AMS train with 31st MXG [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

