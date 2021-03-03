Airman 1st Class Garrett Ferenz, 724th Air Mobility Squadron air transportation journeyman, marshals in a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 3, 2021. It was the first time a 724th AMS Airman marshaled an aircraft at Aviano AB and trained with the 31st Maintenance Group. Trainings such as these provided Airmen an opportunity to become skilled multi-capable Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2021 Date Posted: 03.04.2021 02:43 Photo ID: 6541890 VIRIN: 210303-F-ZX177-1047 Resolution: 7501x5000 Size: 2.13 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 724th AMS train with 31st MXG [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.