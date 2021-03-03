724th AMS train with 31st MXG

Airman 1st Class Garrett Ferenz, 724th Air Mobility Squadron air transportation journeyman, marshals in a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 3, 2021. It was the first time a 724th AMS Airman marshaled an aircraft at Aviano AB and trained with the 31st Maintenance Group. Trainings such as these provided Airmen an opportunity to become skilled multi-capable Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2021 02:43
|Photo ID:
|6541890
|VIRIN:
|210303-F-ZX177-1047
|Resolution:
|7501x5000
|Size:
|2.13 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
