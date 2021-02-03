Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Japan ACS holds walking tour to Zama Shrine for Girls' Day

    USAG Japan ACS holds walking tour to Zama Shrine for Girls’ Day

    JAPAN

    03.02.2021

    Photo by Winifred Brown 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    “Hinamatsuri” dolls sit on display next to the Zama Shrine during the shrine’s fifth annual Girls’ Day festival, Zama, Japan, March 3.

    This work, USAG Japan ACS holds walking tour to Zama Shrine for Girls’ Day [Image 4 of 4], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Zama
    Army Community Service
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    Hinamatsuri
    Girls’ Day

