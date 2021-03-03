Marissa Ayag-Garcia, participating in a U.S. Army Garrison Japan Army Community Service walking tour, observes “Hinamatsuri’ dolls and a work of “ikebana,” the Japanese art of flower arranging, at the Zama Shrine, Zama, Japan, March 3.
This work, USAG Japan ACS holds walking tour to Zama Shrine for Girls’ Day [Image 4 of 4], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAG Japan ACS holds walking tour to Zama Shrine for Girls’ Day
