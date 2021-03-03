“Hinamatsuri” dolls line the steps to the Zama Shrine during the shrine’s fifth annual Girls’ Day festival, Zama, Japan, March 3.
USAG Japan ACS holds walking tour to Zama Shrine for Girls’ Day
