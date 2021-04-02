Buckley Medics Participate in Tactical Combat Casualty Care Exercise

A medic participating in the 2021 Tactical Combat Casualty Care exercise treats a medical manikin with air in the chest cavity using needle decompression on Buckley Air Force Base, Colo., Feb. 4, 2021. A needle decompression involves inserting a large-bore needle into the second or fifth intercostal space to release the trapped air compressing the lung. This was one of the many techniques used by medics during the TCCC exercise and on the battlefield. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Danielle D. McBride)
