A medic participating in the 2021 Tactical Combat Casualty Care exercise treats a medical manikin with air in the chest cavity using needle decompression on Buckley Air Force Base, Colo., Feb. 4, 2021. A needle decompression involves inserting a large-bore needle into the second or fifth intercostal space to release the trapped air compressing the lung. This was one of the many techniques used by medics during the TCCC exercise and on the battlefield. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Danielle D. McBride)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2021 Date Posted: 03.03.2021 19:38 Photo ID: 6541676 VIRIN: 210204-X-YW354-1088 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 961.29 KB Location: AURORA, CO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Buckley Medics Participate in Tactical Combat Casualty Care Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Danielle McBride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.