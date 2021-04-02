A medic participating in the 2021 Tactical Combat Casualty Care exercise creates an incision in the neck of a medical manikin to open its airway on Buckley Air Force Base, Colo., Feb. 4, 2021. Certified emergency medical technician instructors run their attendees through a combat casualty scenario where teams of medics must treat downed warfighters and manikins while under duress. (U.S Space Force photo by Senior Airman Danielle D. McBride)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2021 19:38
|Photo ID:
|6541673
|VIRIN:
|210204-X-YW354-1058
|Resolution:
|1800x1335
|Size:
|616.48 KB
|Location:
|AURORA, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Buckley Medics Participate in Tactical Combat Casualty Care Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Danielle McBride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
