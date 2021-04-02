Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Buckley Medics Participate in Tactical Combat Casualty Care Exercise [Image 1 of 3]

    Buckley Medics Participate in Tactical Combat Casualty Care Exercise

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Danielle McBride 

    Buckley Garrison

    A medic participating in the 2021 Tactical Combat Casualty Care exercise creates an incision in the neck of a medical manikin to open its airway on Buckley Air Force Base, Colo., Feb. 4, 2021. Certified emergency medical technician instructors run their attendees through a combat casualty scenario where teams of medics must treat downed warfighters and manikins while under duress. (U.S Space Force photo by Senior Airman Danielle D. McBride)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    Date Posted: 03.03.2021 19:38
    Photo ID: 6541673
    VIRIN: 210204-X-YW354-1058
    Resolution: 1800x1335
    Size: 616.48 KB
    Location: AURORA, CO, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Buckley Medics Participate in Tactical Combat Casualty Care Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Danielle McBride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Buckley Medics Participate in Tactical Combat Casualty Care Exercise
    Buckley Medics Participate in Tactical Combat Casualty Care Exercise
    Buckley Medics Participate in Tactical Combat Casualty Care Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    combat
    TCCC
    medic
    exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT