A medic participating in the 2021 Tactical Combat Casualty Care exercise creates an incision in the neck of a medical manikin to open its airway on Buckley Air Force Base, Colo., Feb. 4, 2021. Certified emergency medical technician instructors run their attendees through a combat casualty scenario where teams of medics must treat downed warfighters and manikins while under duress. (U.S Space Force photo by Senior Airman Danielle D. McBride)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2021 Date Posted: 03.03.2021 19:38 Photo ID: 6541673 VIRIN: 210204-X-YW354-1058 Resolution: 1800x1335 Size: 616.48 KB Location: AURORA, CO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Buckley Medics Participate in Tactical Combat Casualty Care Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Danielle McBride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.