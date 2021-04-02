Buckley Medics Participate in Tactical Combat Casualty Care Exercise

Medics perform a cricothyroidotomy to open the airway of a medical manikin experiencing inhalation burns during the Tactical Combat Casualty Care exercise on Buckley Air Force Base, Colo., Feb. 4, 2021. The overall objective of TCCC is to give medics from the 460th and 140th Medical Group’s experience on how to effectively care for and prevent combat casualties while completing the mission. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Danielle D. McBride)

