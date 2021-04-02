Medics perform a cricothyroidotomy to open the airway of a medical manikin experiencing inhalation burns during the Tactical Combat Casualty Care exercise on Buckley Air Force Base, Colo., Feb. 4, 2021. The overall objective of TCCC is to give medics from the 460th and 140th Medical Group’s experience on how to effectively care for and prevent combat casualties while completing the mission. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Danielle D. McBride)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2021 19:38
|Photo ID:
|6541674
|VIRIN:
|210204-X-YW354-1062
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|685.92 KB
|Location:
|AURORA, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Buckley Medics Participate in Tactical Combat Casualty Care Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Danielle McBride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT