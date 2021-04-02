Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Buckley Medics Participate in Tactical Combat Casualty Care Exercise [Image 2 of 3]

    Buckley Medics Participate in Tactical Combat Casualty Care Exercise

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Danielle McBride 

    Buckley Garrison

    Medics perform a cricothyroidotomy to open the airway of a medical manikin experiencing inhalation burns during the Tactical Combat Casualty Care exercise on Buckley Air Force Base, Colo., Feb. 4, 2021. The overall objective of TCCC is to give medics from the 460th and 140th Medical Group’s experience on how to effectively care for and prevent combat casualties while completing the mission. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Danielle D. McBride)

    This work, Buckley Medics Participate in Tactical Combat Casualty Care Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Danielle McBride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

