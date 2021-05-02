Col. Phil Heseltine, 931st Air Refueling Wing commander, presents the Bronze Star to Lt. Col. Johnathan Jordan, 931st Maintenance Squadron commander, Feb. 5, 2021, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Jordan received the decoration for his leadership during the Iran missile strike while deployed at Al Asad Air Base in January 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Andrea Morris)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2021 14:57
|Photo ID:
|6541149
|VIRIN:
|210205-F-BZ556-0002
|Resolution:
|1782x2228
|Size:
|246.29 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, McConnell Reservist receives Bronze Star [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Abigail Klein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
McConnell Reservist receives Bronze Star
LEAVE A COMMENT