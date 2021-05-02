McConnell Reservist receives Bronze Star

Col. Phil Heseltine, 931st Air Refueling Wing commander, presents the Bronze Star to Lt. Col. Johnathan Jordan, 931st Maintenance Squadron commander, Feb. 5, 2021, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Jordan received the decoration for his leadership during the Iran missile strike while deployed at Al Asad Air Base in January 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Andrea Morris)

