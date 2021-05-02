Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    McConnell Reservist receives Bronze Star [Image 1 of 3]

    McConnell Reservist receives Bronze Star

    UNITED STATES

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Abigail Klein 

    931st Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    (Left to right) Col. Robert Thompson, 931st Maintenance Group commander, speaks to Col. Phil Heseltine, 931st Air Refueling Wing Commander, and a gathered audience about Bronze Star recipient Lt. Col. Johnathan Jordan, 931st Maintenance Squadron commander, Feb. 5, 2021, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Jordan was presented the decoration, the fourth highest military honor, in recognition of his heroic actions after Iran launched 16 missiles at U.S. Forces in Iraq in January 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Andrea Morris)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2021
    Date Posted: 03.03.2021 14:55
    Photo ID: 6541146
    VIRIN: 210205-F-BZ556-0003
    Resolution: 2460x1383
    Size: 223.39 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, McConnell Reservist receives Bronze Star [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Abigail Klein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    McConnell Reservist receives Bronze Star
    McConnell Reservist receives Bronze Star
    McConnell Reservist receives Bronze Star

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    McConnell Reservist receives Bronze Star

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    McConnell Air Force Base

    TAGS

    #ReserveReady
    #ReserveReform

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT