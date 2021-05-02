(Left to right) Col. Robert Thompson, 931st Maintenance Group commander, speaks to Col. Phil Heseltine, 931st Air Refueling Wing Commander, and a gathered audience about Bronze Star recipient Lt. Col. Johnathan Jordan, 931st Maintenance Squadron commander, Feb. 5, 2021, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Jordan was presented the decoration, the fourth highest military honor, in recognition of his heroic actions after Iran launched 16 missiles at U.S. Forces in Iraq in January 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Andrea Morris)
McConnell Reservist receives Bronze Star
