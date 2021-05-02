Lt. Col. Johnathan Jordan received the Bronze Star during an official ceremony Feb. 5, 2021, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Jordan was presented the decoration, the fourth highest military honor, in recognition of his heroic actions after Iran launched 16 missiles at U.S. Forces in Iraq in January 2020. At the time, Jordan was serving as an Air Force director of operations officer Al-Asad Air Base, Iraq, where 11 missiles struck. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Andrea Morris)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2021 14:57
|Photo ID:
|6541150
|VIRIN:
|210205-F-BZ556-0001
|Resolution:
|1884x2354
|Size:
|196.96 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, McConnell Reservist receives Bronze Star [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Abigail Klein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
McConnell Reservist receives Bronze Star
LEAVE A COMMENT