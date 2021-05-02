McConnell Reservist receives Bronze Star

Lt. Col. Johnathan Jordan received the Bronze Star during an official ceremony Feb. 5, 2021, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Jordan was presented the decoration, the fourth highest military honor, in recognition of his heroic actions after Iran launched 16 missiles at U.S. Forces in Iraq in January 2020. At the time, Jordan was serving as an Air Force director of operations officer Al-Asad Air Base, Iraq, where 11 missiles struck. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Andrea Morris)

