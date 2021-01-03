Extremism Training

210301-N-FB655-1075 NAPLES, Italy (Mar. 1, 2021) FLTCM Derrick Walters, fleet command master chief, U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa, gives The Oath of Enlistment during virtual training with all NAVEUR/NAVAF and Sixth Fleet staff during a command wide stand-down to discuss extremism, Mar. 1, 2021. U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Debra Thomas)

Date Taken: 03.01.2021