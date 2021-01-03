Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Extremism Standown

    NAPLES, ITALY

    03.01.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Debra Thomas 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    210301-N-FB655-1046 NAPLES, Italy (Mar. 1, 2021) Ms. Juliet Beyler, executive director, U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa, conducts virtual training with all NAVEUR/NAVAF and Sixth Fleet staff during a command wide stand-down to discuss extremism, Mar. 1, 2021. U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Debra Thomas)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2021
    Date Posted: 03.03.2021 11:17
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    This work, Extremism Standown [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Debra Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US European Command (USEUCOM)

    Sixth Fleet
    Naveur/Navaf

