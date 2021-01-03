Extremism Standown

210301-N-FB655-1046 NAPLES, Italy (Mar. 1, 2021) Ms. Juliet Beyler, executive director, U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa, conducts virtual training with all NAVEUR/NAVAF and Sixth Fleet staff during a command wide stand-down to discuss extremism, Mar. 1, 2021. U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Debra Thomas)

