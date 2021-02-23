23WG leadership tours Mosaic Tiger battlefield

Col. Dan Walls, left, 23d Wing commander, goes over plans with Lt. Col. Aaron Brady, 74th Fighter Squadron director of operations, during Mosaic Tiger Feb. 23, 2021, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. During the tour, leadership was able to meet with multi-capable Airmen to gain a better understanding of their living and battlefield conditions during the exercise. Mosaic Tiger is designed to test the 23d Wing’s ability to integrate multi-capable Airmen into joint operations while maintaining a lighter footprint downrange. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Estrada)

