    23WG leadership tours Mosaic Tiger battlefield [Image 1 of 4]

    23WG leadership tours Mosaic Tiger battlefield

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2021

    Photo by Airman Megan Estrada 

    23d Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. James Wilfong, left, 23d Wing command chief, and Col. Dan Walls, 23d Wing commander, tour sleeping quarters during Mosaic Tiger Feb. 23, 2021, at Avon Park, Florida. During the tour, leadership was able to meet with multi-capable Airmen to gain a better understanding of their living and battlefield conditions during the exercise. Mosaic Tiger is designed to test the 23d Wing’s ability to integrate multi-capable Airmen into joint operations while maintaining a lighter footprint downrange. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Estrada)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2021
    Date Posted: 03.03.2021 08:30
    Photo ID: 6540242
    VIRIN: 210223-F-WE075-1067
    Resolution: 5525x3688
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 23WG leadership tours Mosaic Tiger battlefield [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    ACC
    15th Air Force
    Fifteenth Air Force
    Mosaic Tiger 21-1

