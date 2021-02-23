Chief Master Sgt. James Wilfong, left, 23d Wing command chief, and Col. Dan Walls, 23d Wing commander, tour sleeping quarters during Mosaic Tiger Feb. 23, 2021, at Avon Park, Florida. During the tour, leadership was able to meet with multi-capable Airmen to gain a better understanding of their living and battlefield conditions during the exercise. Mosaic Tiger is designed to test the 23d Wing’s ability to integrate multi-capable Airmen into joint operations while maintaining a lighter footprint downrange. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Estrada)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2021 Date Posted: 03.03.2021 08:30 Photo ID: 6540242 VIRIN: 210223-F-WE075-1067 Resolution: 5525x3688 Size: 1.87 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 23WG leadership tours Mosaic Tiger battlefield [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.