Col. Dan Walls, center, 23d Wing commander, meets with Airmen at a defensive fighting post during Mosaic Tiger Feb. 23, 2021, at Avon Park, Florida. During the tour, leadership was able to meet with multi-capable Airmen to gain a better understanding of their living and battlefield conditions during the exercise. Mosaic Tiger is designed to test the 23d Wing’s ability to integrate multi-capable Airmen into joint operations while maintaining a lighter footprint downrange. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Estrada)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2021 Date Posted: 03.03.2021 08:30 Photo ID: 6540243 VIRIN: 210223-F-WE075-1110 Resolution: 4803x3206 Size: 2.16 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 23WG leadership tours Mosaic Tiger battlefield [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.